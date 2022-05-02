Teacher Appreciation Week 2022: Freebies and deals offered for educators

Teacher Appreciation Week 2022, an annual time to celebrate and thank America’s educators, runs from May 2 through May 6.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many schools to adapt their teaching methods, with many going from in-person to virtual to a hybrid learning environment — and sometimes all in one school year.

Throughout this challenging time, teachers have been "at the heart of it all," the National Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) noted in a statement.

A file photo shows children at work in a classroom. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images)

To give these educators some extra credit for all of their dedication and hard work, many companies are offering deals and freebies this week:

Applebee’s

Participating Applebee's locations have offered teachers and other school staff discounts on their meals with proof of their profession during previous Teacher Appreciation Weeks. This year, the chain is offering 20% off at participating locations, according to Delish. The deal runs May 2-6, 2022. But as always, it's always best to check with your local restaurant to confirm what deal they may be offering.

Barnes & Noble

Barnes and Noble is offering 20% off the publisher’s list price all year long on all purchases for classroom use. Educators can also enjoy discounts of up to 25% off the publisher’s list price during Educator Appreciation Days.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering teachers and school staff a 20% discount when they show their school ID, according to FOX Business. The discount is available for dine-in or in-store pay and pickup only.

Cole Haan

Cole Haan is offering both teachers and students 20% off purchases made online. Customers must verify their teacher/student status with a valid school email address.

Laffy Taffy

Laffy Taffy is doing a giveaway for educators during Teacher Appreciation week. The candy brand will send a care package to 100 teachers each day between May 2 and May 6. To sign up, teachers must share their favorite joke and register at LaffyTaffyTeacher.com. Teachers can enter themselves, and parents and students can also nominate an educator.

Lenovo

Lenovo is offering teachers and students an extra 5% off products online.

Michaels

Michaels arts and crafts stores are offering a 15% teacher discount at both in-store locations and online. Teachers can verify their profession with an educator ID online through the Michaels Rewards program.

Microsoft

Educators, as well as students and parents, are eligible for up to 10% off select products, including certain Surface devices, at Microsoft.

Potbelly

Teachers can get a free cookie or a free regular-sized fountain drink when they buy an entrée at participating Potbelly locations, as long as they show their school ID, according to Delish.

Sonic

Sonic Drive-In is celebrating teachers by offering a free cheeseburger with any purchase, as long as they are enrolled in the SONIC Teachers’ Circle — a free rewards program for educators on the SONIC App. The restaurant chain is also matching up 50% of donations, or up to $1.5 million, to teachers’ requests using the DonorsChoose nonprofit.

Staples

Staples customers can give their local teachers or schools 20% back in classroom rewards or in-store purchases when they download the Staples Connect app. Staples is also giving teachers free gift boxes of supplies, which include Sharpie highlighters, glue sticks, stickers, coupons and more, while supplies last.

