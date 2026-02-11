Cole Bumgarner scores crazy between legs goal in Rogers’ 6-1 win over Minnetonka

The Brief Cole Bumgarner had a highlight-reel between the legs goal as the Rogers boys hockey team beat No. 1-ranked Minnetonka 6-1 Tuesday night. Bumgarner's tally was one of four second period goals for the Royals in the win. Rogers will likely be the No. 1 team in the next Class AA rankings, and is looking to make their second straight trip to the state tournament.



There will be a new top team in boys' hockey when the next state rankings come out after No. 2 Rogers beat No. 1 Minnetonka 6-1 Tuesday night at Rogers Ice Arena.

The Royals got a highlight-reel goal from Cole Bumgarner in the second period as they pulled away from the Skippers.

Cole Bumgarner’s highlight-reel goal

How it happened:

Rogers had a 3-1 second period lead on Minnetonka when Cole Bumgarner had the highlight-reel score of the night. He skated in on the Skippers’ net, flipped the puck between his legs and went top shelf on his forehand to get the puck over the goalie’s left shoulder.

It was part of a four-goal second period as the Royals went onto a 6-2 victory. Brock Cheslock netted a hat trick to lead Rogers in the win.

It's the same type of goal Gophers' standout Brodie Ziemer scored a few weeks ago against rival Wisconsin.

Rogers on a roll

By the numbers:

The Royals are one of the hottest teams in the state right now. They’re 19-4-1 on the season, and 9-0 in the Northwest Suburban Conference. Their win over the Skippers comes after a 5-3 win over Moorhead, one of the other top teams in Class AA.

The Royals are unbeaten in their last 14 games, and will likely have to get through Edina to reach their second straight Class AA State Tournament. They made their first appearance in school history last year.