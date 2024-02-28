Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets, flights and hotels up for grabs in Marriott giveaway — How to enter

article

Marriott Bonvoy, the hotel chain’s loyalty program, is giving away dozens of tickets to various dates of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour this year in both North America and Europe, in addition to other concert-related perks as part of a sweepstakes.

To enter the giveaway, fans need to be 18 or older and enrolled in the Marriott Bonvoy program – which is free.

RELATED: Taylor Swift 'superfan' adviser for hire at popular museum

There are many different packages to win. The top prize package gives the winner and a guest concert tickets to three different stops on the Eras Tour in Europe, the U.S., and Canada. This package also includes air travel, hotel accommodations for each four-day, three-night trip, and a "Marriott Bonvoy Welcome Gift." The sweepstakes entry period for this package closes on June 1.

A second package in the giveaway, called "the Vancouver Ultimate Concert Experience," includes a four-day, three-night trip for two with air travel to Vancouver, Canada – as well as hotel accommodations, concert tickets, and a Marriott Bonvoy Welcome Gift. The entry period for this package closes on Oct. 9.

A third concert package in the sweepstakes is the "Where Can We Take You?" prize, which will be given out to 248 lucky fans, Marriott said. This prize includes two tickets to see Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in select cities, including Stockholm, Sweden, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Miami, Florida, New Orleans, Louisiana, and Indianapolis, Indiana, but does not include flights and hotel accommodations.

Marriott said the entry period close dates for this prize package varies based on the city:

Stockholm, Sweden | May 17-19 (Sweepstakes entry period closes March 20, 2024)

Madrid, Spain | May 30 (Sweepstakes entry period closes April 3, 2024)

Zurich, Switzerland | July 9-10 (Sweepstakes entry period closes May 8, 2024)

Milan, Italy | July 13-14 (Sweepstakes entry period closes May 15, 2024)

Hamburg, Germany | July 23-24 (Sweepstakes entry period closes May 22, 2024)

Vienna, Austria | August 8-10 (Sweepstakes entry period closes June 12, 2024)

Miami, FL USA | October 18-20 (Sweepstakes entry period closes August 21, 2024)

New Orleans, LA USA | October 25-27 (Sweepstakes entry period closes August 28, 2024)

Indianapolis, IN USA | November 1-3 (Sweepstakes entry period closes September 4, 2024)

Toronto, ON Canada | November 14-16 & 21-23 (Sweepstakes entry period closes September 8, 2024)

Vancouver, BC Canada | December 6-8 (Sweepstakes entry period closes October 9, 2024)

The hotel chain said the random drawings will be conducted "within 48 hours after each drawing deadline." Winners will be notified by email or by phone.

"Fueled by a deep desire to experience her shows live, Taylor Swift fans have traveled near and far to be a part of this once-in-a lifetime experience, and now, Marriott Bonvoy is helping fans make their passion a reality," Peggy Roe, Marriott International’s executive vice president and chief customer officer, said in a statement.

Marriott Bonvoy, which has over 8,800 hotels worldwide, is a sponsor of Swift’s The Eras Tour – which just wrapped its seven-show Australian leg.

RELATED: Taylor Swift's dad, Scott, accused of punching photographer in Australia

Swift’s next stop on the tour is March 2 in Singapore.

How to redeem Marriott Bonvoy points for Taylor Swift Eras Tour tickets

For those who don’t want to leave it up to chance, Marriott Bonvoy members can also buy packages through moments.marriottbonvoy.com beginning in mid-March.

The Taylor Swift ticket packages, which cost 500,000 points, include two concert tickets, a two-night hotel stay at a Marriott Bonvoy portfolio property, dinner at one of Marriott Bonvoy’s restaurants, a spa treatment, transportation to and from the venue, and more, the company said.

The packages for the Stockholm, Sweden, concert date will go live on March 13, and packages via points for additional shows will become available in the future, according to the company.

Marriott points are worth somewhere between 0.80 cents and 0.84 cents each, according to both The Points Guy and Nerd Wallet .

That means 500,000 points is worth about $4,000 to $4,200.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.