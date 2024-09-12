Taste Buds: Sweet, spicy, and pickled for fall

Eager to seize the summer season in a jar, Stephanie Hansen enlists her favorite canning and pickling friends in this episode of Taste Buds.

First up – a visit to Stephanie Thurow’s home in Minneapolis. Thurow is the author of "Can It & Ferment It," and other books on small-scale homesteading and food preservation. Her Instagram is also a popular destination for gardening, preserving, and lifestyle content.

After a quick look around the garden, Thurow whips up pink sauerkraut, which requires only two ingredients: cabbage and salt.

Hansen then heads back home to make refrigerator pickles and more with Bradley Traynor, who co-hosts "Bradley & Dawn" every weekday at noon on myTalk 107.1.

Traynor is an avid pickler and canner who also makes a mean sourdough loaf. He shares his favorite recipes for bread and butter peppers and apple butter – and the best ways to enjoy them. Find more of Traynor’s recipes on his Instagram.

Follow along with all of our canning, pickling, and fermenting recipes below.

Pink Sauerkraut

Ingredients:

½ head purple cabbage (about 1 lb.)

½ head green cabbage (about 1 lb.)

1-1.5 Tbsp. kosher salt

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

Refrigerator Pickles

Ingredients:

8 cups sliced vegetables

1 cup sliced onion

5 cloves garlic, sliced

½ cup sugar

4 tablespoons salt (sea salt preferred)

2 cups white vinegar

2 cups water

Optional: dried herbs, dried chilis, mustard seed or celery seed, whole cloves or star anise, fennel seed

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

Spicy Bread and Butter Peppers

Ingredients:

2 pounds jalapenos or hot pepper of your choice, ends trimmed, sliced 1/4 inch thick

1 onion, quartered and sliced thin

2 tablespoons canning and pickling salt

3 cups apple cider vinegar

2 cups sugar

1 cup water

1 Tbsp yellow mustard seeds

¾ teaspoon ground turmeric

½ teaspoon celery seeds

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

Instant Pot Apple Butter

Ingredients:

4 pounds apples

2 cups sugar

2 cups water

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

For more episodes of Taste Buds, click here or download the FOX LOCAL app on your smart TV to stream for free.