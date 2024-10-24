Taste Buds: Pumpkin bars, pancakes and pasta

Stephanie Hansen explores her favorite fall flavors in this pumpkin-themed episode of Taste Buds.

First up, her top destination for the perfect pumpkin pancake: Al’s Breakfast in Minneapolis. This beloved Dinkytown diner has been around since the 1950s and is a breakfast staple for locals and visitors. Owner Alison Kirwin shows Stephanie the ropes at the flat top griddle and shares a few of her pancake secrets before Stephanie dives in for a taste with a new friend.

Next is Stephanie’s ultimate pumpkin bar location: Yum! Kitchen and Bakery. Co-owner Patti Soskin runs four restaurant locations with her husband, Robbie, and the pair is passionate about making a decadent pumpkin bar with cream cheese frosting. The crew also whips up a unique pumpkin spice latte with real pumpkin.

Back at home, Stephanie pays homage to Patti with her own pumpkin bar recipe. Plus, she goes savory with a creamy pumpkin rigatoni, topped with crispy prosciutto and sage. This dish also uses Kemps cottage cheese, blended smooth, to make a cheesy sauce.

Pumpkin Bars with Cream Cheese Frosting

Ingredients:

Pumpkin Bars:

4 large eggs, room temperature

1 2/3 cup sugar

1 cup canola oil

1 can (15 oz) solid-pack pumpkin

2 cup all-purpose flour

3 tsp pumpkin spice blend

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

Icing:

6 oz cream cheese softened

2 cups confectioners' sugar

1/4 cup butter softened

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice (optional)

1 to 2 Tbsp milk

Instructions:

In a bowl, beat the eggs, sugar, oil, and pumpkin until well blended.

Combine the flour, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; gradually add to pumpkin mixture and mix well.

Pour into an ungreased 15" x 10" x 1" baking pan.

Bake at 350° for 25-30 minutes, or until set. Cool completely.

For icing, beat the cream cheese, confectioners' sugar, butter, and vanilla in a small bowl.

Add enough milk to achieve a spreading consistency. Spread over bars. Store in the refrigerator.

Creamy Pumpkin Rigatoni with Crispy Prosciutto and Sage Topping

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp olive oil

4 oz prosciutto

1 package of sage leaves - about 20 or so whole leaves

2 Tbsp butter

1 Tbsp fresh thyme leaves removed from the stems

1 shallot chopped

4 garlic cloves minced

1 tsp chili flakes

1 cup canned pumpkin purée

1/2 cup Kemps 4% cottage cheese, blended until smooth in a blender, Cuisinart, or immersion blender

1/2 cup whole milk

2 tsp salt

1 tsp cracked black pepper

1 lb. rigatoni pasta noodles

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Instructions:

For the Crispy Prosciutto and Sage:

Preheat the oven to 400° F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

On the baking sheet, drizzle 2 Tbsp olive oil and lay strips of the prosciutto and sage leaves onto the oil and bake for 5 minutes, until crispy, and set aside.

For The Pumpkin Sauce:

In a large skillet, melt together the butter, thyme leaves, shallot, garlic, and chili flakes over medium heat.

Cook, occasionally stirring, until the butter is browning, the garlic turns golden, and the spices become fragrant for about 4 minutes.

Reduce the heat to low, add the pumpkin, and cook for 4-5 minutes, until thickened. Stir in the cottage cheese and the milk, cook another 2 minutes, and set aside.

For The Noodles

Cook rigatoni according to package, reserving a 1/2 cup of pasta cooking water.

Add cooked noodles to the pasta sauce with the Parmesan cheese and any reserved pasta water to enhance the dish's creaminess until it reaches your liking.

Season with salt and pepper, divide among your pasta bowls, and top with the crispy prosciutto, sage, and freshly cracked black pepper.

Get more recipes on Stephanie's website and follow Stephanie on Instagram. Recipes Copyright 2024 ©Stephaniesdish LLC

For more episodes of Taste Buds, click here or download the FOX LOCAL app on your smart TV to stream for free.