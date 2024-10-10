Taste Buds: Cocktail wizards, marinated olives, and roasted shrimp

Stephanie Hansen is shaken, stirred, and spellbound in this cocktail-themed episode of Taste Buds.

Come along as she visits the Drinks Apothecary at Earl Giles Distillery, where Nick Kosevich, co-founder and CEO, helps her select fall flavors from the botanical extract wall to craft a customized Negroni and Hot Toddy.

Stephanie’s cocktail tour then takes her to Tattersall Distilling, where Jon Kreidler, co-founder and chief officer, shows her around their massive, 75,000-square-foot space, which includes the distillery, botanical labs (where we found Head Distiller Bentley Gillman), and event spaces.

Back at home, Stephanie welcomes in Erik Eastman from Minnesota Ice, the nation’s largest manufacturer of sculpture-grade clear ice. Erik has a deep fondness for vermouth, so we go all-in with infusions, soaked olives, and roasted shrimp.

Walnut Spice Infused Vermouth

Ingredients:

1 375 ml bottle Dolin Blanc vermouth

1 cup organic walnuts

5 allspice berries

Zest of 1 small organic grapefruit

Instructions:

Roast walnuts on a sheet tray in a 375-degree (F) oven until fragrant, roughly 5-7 minutes, and allow to cool. Combine all ingredients in a Mason jar or deli container, and steep at room temperature for 2-6 hours, or refrigerate overnight. Strain through a fine mesh strainer, then a coffee filter. Store infused vermouth in the refrigerator and use within two weeks.

Marinated Olives

Ingredients:

3 cups olives, large in brine

1 Tbsp dried oregano

1 tsp dried thyme

3 cloves garlic minced

1 tsp red pepper flakes

1 Tbsp orange zest

1 Tbsp lemon zest

Pinch kosher salt

2/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp dry vermouth

Instructions:

Drain olives and place them in a bowl To the olives, add the oregano, thyme, garlic, red pepper flakes, orange zest, lemon zest, and the salt Add enough oil to coat the olives, about ½ cup. Gently stir the olives with the aromatics until they are fully coated. Transfer the olives to a large jar with a lid Add the vermouth and screw on the lid Place in the refrigerator for at least 12 hours and up to six weeks Before serving, allow the olives to come to room temperature

Roasted Shrimp

Ingredients:

2 tsp ground paprika

2 Tbsp fresh garlic, micro-planed

2 tsp Italian seasoning

2 Tbsp vermouth (note you can substitute lemon juice for the vermouth)

¼ cup olive oil

2 tsp Old Bay Seasoning

2 Tbsp brown sugar

1/2 tsp crushed red pepper flakes

2 pounds large shrimp 21-25 per pound, peeled and deveined with tails left on

2 Tbsp cold butter

Instructions:

Whisk the paprika, garlic, Italian seasoning, lemon juice, olive oil, Old Bay, brown sugar, and crushed red pepper until thoroughly blended Stir in the shrimp and toss to coat evenly with the marinade. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours to marinate, turning once Preheat the oven to 450 degrees (F) when ready to roast. Arrange shrimp in a single layer in a baking dish that you can also serve from Scatter the butter onto the shrimp Roast in the preheated oven for 4-5 minutes until the shrimp is opaque and cooked through Let cool for 10 minutes, and garnish the dish with fresh lemon wedges and herb sprigs from dill, parsley, thyme, or basil

