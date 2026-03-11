Target slashes prices on thousands of items heading into spring

The Brief Target is cutting prices on over 3,000 items starting in March. Discounts range from 5% to 20% on apparel, home, and baby essentials. The move follows a challenging year with corporate layoffs and leadership changes.



Target is cutting prices to more than 3,000 on-trend items across apparel, home, baby essentials and select food and beverage products heading into spring.

Target slashing prices

Big picture view:

The Minneapolis-based retailer announced Wednesday it is reducing prices on thousands of items, with discounts ranging from 5% to 20% off the original prices. The discounts begin in March, and will continue rolling out throughout the spring.

"Busy families are thinking about value as they begin to update their homes and wardrobes for spring," said Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. "We're committed to making it easier than ever for guests to have the fresh style and incredible value they love, with lower prices on the items we know they want."

The discounted items include women’s and children’s clothing aligned with spring trends, various shoe styles, and seasonal home items like bedding, blankets and sheets. Target is also reducing prices on everyday essentials, including baby items, pantry staples and household products. The press release did not say exactly which products would be included.

The retailer said the new reductions build on thousands of price cuts made in 2025, adding to its existing everyday pricing and weekly deals. Customers can also access additional savings through Target Circle, the company’s loyalty program.

Target's recent challenges

The other side:

Target faced a challenging year in 2025, marked by corporate layoffs and a prolonged sales slump. The company is under the leadership of Michael Fiddelke, who took over as CEO in 2026, aiming to stabilize performance and regain momentum.

The retailer has also dealt with reputational and political pressures, including criticism over changes to its diversity, equity and inclusion programs, and calls from protesters to take a position on immigration operations in Minnesota.