'There's a kangaroo in my apartment': Kangaroo runs rampant in Tampa before deputies' capture

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
TAMPA, Fla. - Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to an unusual call on Thursday – a kangaroo on the loose in Tampa.

Tampa-Kangaroo.jpg

Photo courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

According to HCSO, deputies responded to a call about a loose kangaroo that had gotten trapped in an apartment complex's pool area.

vlcsnap-2024-02-08-14h09m52s063.jpg

Photo courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

The apartment was near Fowler Avenue and 56th Street. The kangaroo was reunited with its owner after its registration for ownership was verified, thanks to HCSO's Agriculture Unit.   