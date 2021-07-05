SUV linked to northern Wisconsin homicide suspect found in St. Paul

article

Authorities found an SUV linked to a suspect in a northern Wisconsin homicide in St. Paul, Minnesota, leading authorities to believe the suspect may be in the Twin Cities metro area, according to Oneida County Sheriff Grady Hartman.

Christopher Terrell Anderson, also known as "Bravo," is a suspect in the death of 26-year-old Hannah Miller. On June 30, Miller was found dead from a gunshot wound along on the side of River Bend Road by Highway 8 in the Town of Pelican, which is just south of Rhinelander. Anderson and Miller shared a child, who is safe.

At first police believed Anderson was traveling in a PT Cruiser with Minnesota plates, but later learned he may be traveling in a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander. On Monday, St. Paul police found the Outlander unoccupied in St. Paul. The PT Cruiser was found in St. Paul last week. While both cars have been found, the search for Anderson continues.

Anderson is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 245 pounds. Officials also note he has several tattoos including an owl on his chest, a Celtic skull with a halo on his left hand and G.M.F.B. on his right hand.

While Anderson remains missing, on Friday, law enforcement booked a 24-year-old man on suspicion of party to a crime of first degree intentional homicide and conspiracy to commit first degree intentional homicide in connection with Miller's death investigation. He remains in custody.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Oneida County Sheriff's Office at (715)361-5201.