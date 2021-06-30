Expand / Collapse search
Police: 'Armed and dangerous' suspect wanted for Wisconsin shooting death

By FOX 9 Staff
Wisconsin
Suspect photo article

Christopher Terrell Anderson, 30, is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Pelican, Wisconsin Wednesday. (Minnesota BCA)

(FOX 9) - Law enforcement in Wisconsin and Minnesota have issued an alert Wednesday as they search for a deadly shooting suspect. 

According to the Minnesota BCA, the suspect, 30-year-old Christopher Terrell Anderson, is driving a white Chrysler PT Cruiser with Minnesota license plates 187NXC. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, police say. 

Suspect vehicle

The suspect in this case may be driving this white PT Cruiser with Minnesota license plates 187NXC. (Minnesota BCA)

Anyone who sees the vehicle or suspect is asked to call 911 or the Oneida County Dispatch Center at 715-361-5201. 

Police say the suspect is wanted after police found a female lying on the side of River Bend Road near Hwy. 8 in the Town of Pelican, Wisconsin Wednesday. The woman was found deceased with a "firearm injury," police said in a release. 

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.