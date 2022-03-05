Suspect surrenders after marathon negotiations in Hopkins police standoff

Police negotiators convinced a man who shot at officers to surrender peacefully after a prolonged standoff in Hopkins that ended early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance involving a couple on the 700 blocks of Cambridge Street at 8:36 p.m, according to a press release.

When police arrived, the woman inside had already escaped the apartment, and the suspect had allegedly shot out a window, according to Hopkins Police Chief Brent Johnson.

Johnson said that when officers approached the apartment, the suspect threatened them and fired a shot through the door. Officers from several nearby police departments then helped HPD evacuate neighbors, authorities said.

Police negotiators reached the suspect by phone at 9:50 p.m. Johnson described the negotiations as "long and intense," with the suspect at times hanging up or otherwise refusing to communicate.

Johnson said a female officer from the Plymouth Police Department played a "critical role" in the negotiations, which lasted more than seven hours until 4 a.m., when the suspect left the apartment with his hands up.

No one was hurt during the incident.

"The training involved and the level of expertise and professionalism is hands down the reason that these situations are resolved successfully and without injury to all involved," Johnson said. "It really is so crucial that we have trained negotiators who are able to deescalate situations that are tense and rapidly unfolding."

Advertisement

The suspect is being held at Hennepin County Jail, pending charges.