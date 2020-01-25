Suspect in fatal St. Paul shooting arrested during traffic stop in Red Wing, Minnesota

An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left a man dead Tuesday in St. Paul, Minnesota.

St. Paul Police announced Saturday that an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of Larnell Brown Tuesday afternoon. The suspect was arrested by the Minnesota State Patrol during a traffic stop in Red Wing.

"This arrest is the culmination of a lot of long hours, intense focus and collaboration among our investigators, patrol officers and law enforcement partners. It should send a strong message to anyone who has or is thinking about pulling a trigger in Saint Paul: If you do it, we will work tirelessly to find you and hold you accountable for your actions. It's what we do--for the victims, their loved ones and everyone else who is fed up with the violence our city has been experiencing," St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said in a release.

At about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were patrolling the Frogtown neighborhood when they heard the gunfire near the intersection of University Avenue West and Arundel Street. The officers quickly reported the incident, located the victim lying in Arundel Street just south of University Avenue, and rendered aid. The man later died at the hospital.