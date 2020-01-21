Man dies after shooting in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood

article

St. Paul police are investigating after a man was fatally shot around 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Frogtown neighborhood.

According to police, officers were patrolling the Frogtown neighborhood when they heard the gunfire just after 4 p.m. near the intersection of University Avenue West and Arundel Street. The officers quickly reported the incident, located the victim lying in Arundel Street just south of University Avenue, and rendered aid.

The man was transported to the hospital, but he later died of his injuries.

Police are still canvasing the scene and talking to witnesses.

No arrests have been made, and police do not believe this was a random shooting.

This is the city's third homicide of 2020 and the 10th person shot so far this year. At this time last year, nine people had been shot. St. Paul Police Spokesperson Steve Linders said there have been 64 reports of shots fired so far this year, which is an increase from 2019.

"Unfortunately, this is setting a pace that is disappointing," he said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 651-266-5650.

