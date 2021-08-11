Buffalo Allina clinic shooting suspect ruled competent to stand trial

The suspect charged in the shooting at the Allina Health clinic in Buffalo has been ruled competent to stand trial, the court decided Wednesday.

Gregory Ulrich, 67, was charged in connection to the February shooting at the health clinic that left several people injured and another dead. He is also suspected of placing explosive devices throughout the city.

Ulrich has been charged with second-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count each of felony use of an explosive device and felony possession of a firearm.

According to the criminal complaint, on Feb. 9, Ulrich took public transportation to the clinic from the motel at which he was staying. When he arrived, clinic staff asked if they could help him. He responded by pulling out a handgun and threatening staff.

An investigation into the incident showed he shot his first two victims in the reception area, where he also shot out the front windows of the facility and detonated two bomb. Then, Ulrich reportedly moved into the interior of the clinic, where he shot three more people. He then reportedly called 911 on himself.

One of the victims was shot six times but survived. The fifth person he shot, identified as 37-year-old Lindsay Overbay, died from her injuries. The four other victims of the shooting were hospitalized.

Ulrich's next appearance will be a remote hearing on Sept. 21.