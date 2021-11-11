Suspect arrested for murder of youth sports coach in Minneapolis

The suspect in a deadly shooting outside the Elk's Lodge in Minneapolis, that claimed the life of a city coach and mentor, has been taken into custody.

Jail records show that Deandre Turner was arrested early Wednesday morning on murder charges in the death of Drew McGinley along Plymouth Avenue last July.

Charges say Turner shot and killed McGinley during a vigil remembering another person on that night, which police say was attended by some members of a street gang. The complaint says McGinley got into some type of altercation with a man later identified as Turner before shots were fired.

Since, then, Turner has been on the run until his arrest. He made his first appearance in court on Wednesday.

Advertisement

In July, family and friends remembered McGinley as a beloved youth sports coach and mentor who helped countless kids in Minneapolis.