1 dead after shooting near Loring Park in Minneapolis
article
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man was shot and killed near Loring Park in Minneapolis early Thursday morning.
Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said around 3:30 a.m., police received multiple calls of shots fired near the 1300 block of Yale Place.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.
Police are investigating the shooting, but they do not have a suspect in custody at this time.
Advertisement