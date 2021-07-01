Expand / Collapse search

1 dead after shooting near Loring Park in Minneapolis

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Loring Park
FOX 9
Loring Park homicide article

One person was shot and killed near Loring Park early Thursday morning.  (FOX 9)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man was shot and killed near Loring Park in Minneapolis early Thursday morning. 

Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said around 3:30 a.m., police received multiple calls of shots fired near the 1300 block of Yale Place.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound. 

Police are investigating the shooting, but they do not have a suspect in custody at this time. 