Superior National Forest fire spotted near Ely, Minnesota

A relatively small fire has been spotted in the Superior National Forest around 15 miles southeast of Ely, Minnesota.

According to the U.S. Forest Service Department of Agriculture, on Aug. 8 around 12:30 p.m., a fire estimated to be around 3 acres in size was spotted through aerial observation.

Authorities believe the fire is burning in heavy vegetation as they continue using both aerial and ground suppression tactics.

As of Tuesday, the fire continued, "creeping on the ground with 1- to 2-foot flame lengths," according to an update.

The initial cause is believed to be a lightning strike.

In June, portions of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area (BWCA) in northeastern Minnesota were closed due to spreading wildfires that were believed to be caused by human error. Roughly 30 acres were burned before it was extinguished.