Wildfires in BWCA close portions of canoe areas and trails for visitors

Due to wildfires near Spice Lake in the Superior National Forest, portions of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area (BWCA) are closed to visitors as of Friday morning.

The Emergency Forest Order, issued by Forest Supervisor Tom Hall, prohibits visitor entry at specific campsites, portages and lakes, and Pristine Management Areas within the forest.

According to an announcement from the Forest Service, permit holders and outfitters have been notified, and the department is encouraging permit holders to seek an alternate area of the BWCA, or consider non-wilderness areas of the Superior National Forest until under control.

Beyond the closures for the Spice Lake Fire, the forest is open to the public. However, closures can be modified or extended depending on conditions.

Northern Minnesota is facing severe to extreme drought conditions, causing active and increasing fire across the landscape, according to the department.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Forestry Service said about 30 acres of the BWCA are currently burning.