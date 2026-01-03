Airlines cancel Caribbean flights due to military action in Venezuela

The Brief Airlines have canceled flights to and from the Caribbean due to military action in Venezuela. The FAA closed the airspace over St. Thomas, San Juan and Aruba. Delta had previously canceled flights out of the area, but starting Jan. 4 flights will resume.



Airlines have canceled flights to and from the Caribbean as airspace is closed over the area due to U.S. military action in Venezuela.

Flights canceled in Caribbean

What we know:

Due to the ongoing military action in Venezuela, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has closed the airspace over the Caribbean.

Delta said in an update Saturday night that the FAA has said they will allow their airspace closure to expire early Sunday, Jan. 4. Delta says they expect to operate its normal Caribbean schedule on Jan. 4, with possible schedule adjustments.

Delta says it has issued a travel waiver for customers who are traveling to or from the impacted airports between Jan. 3–6.

The airline says customers should continue to monitor the status of their flights online and on the Delta app.

Sun Country has also canceled flights in the areas of St. Thomas, San Juan and Aruba. The airline says they are unsure how long the airspace will be closed.

Sun Country says customers should watch their emails for further information.

What you can do:

If you have been affected by these flight cancellations, FOX 9 would like to hear from you. Reach out to us at fox9news@fox.com.