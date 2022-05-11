Minnesota weather: Tornado watch issued ahead of evening storms

Just a week or so after it felt like spring started, we're going to get a two-day preview of the dog days of summer.

Much warmer temperatures and tropical-style humidity will arrive through the day Wednesday after some morning storms diminish in southern Minnesota. It's this surge of heat and humidity that will lead to storm chances late in the day Wednesday and Wednesday night, when a severe weather outbreak will be possible.

A tornado watch was issued Wednesday evening until midnight, ahead of storms. The watch includes most of southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

These storms could contain all severe weather elements, starting with very large hail and an isolated tornado threat, but then likely transitioning to gusty wind and heavy rain threat as storms become more numerous and gradually push eastward into Wisconsin overnight.

Areas in the red box are included in the tornado watch on Wednesday. (FOX 9)

Because the atmosphere will be quite saturated with moisture, heavy rain rates look likely. Because of this, and the possibility of multiple rounds in some areas, flash flooding could be an issue with pockets of 2- or 3-inch-plus of rain possible.

You can see that possibility in the image below.

The pockets of 1 to 3-plus inches of rain on Wednesday. (FOX 9)

The overall location of the heavy rain on the image above is not set in stone — it's coming straight from a computer model. But notice the pockets of very heavy rain located here and there indicating the possibility of flash flooding in some spots. Exactly where those end up though is anyone's guess. #StaySkyAware