Minnesota weather: Tornado watch issued ahead of evening storms

Tornado Warning
from WED 6:18 PM CDT until WED 6:45 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County
28
Tornado Warning
from WED 6:29 PM CDT until WED 7:15 PM CDT, Brown County, Watonwan County
Tornado Warning
until WED 6:45 PM CDT, Brown County, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 6:17 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Renville County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Polk County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 6:31 PM CDT until WED 7:30 PM CDT, Nicollet County, Renville County, Sibley County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 6:28 PM CDT until WED 7:30 PM CDT, Martin County
Flood Warning
until THU 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until THU 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
from WED 2:04 PM CDT until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until THU 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 6:24 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Kandiyohi County, Meeker County
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 6:45 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:00 PM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chippewa County, Clay County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Yellow Medicine County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Brown County, Brown County, Redwood County, Watonwan County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Aitkin County, Crow Wing County
High Wind Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties
Tornado Watch
from WED 5:27 PM CDT until THU 12:00 AM CDT, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Tornado Watch
until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County
Tornado Watch
from WED 5:31 PM CDT until THU 12:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kandiyohi County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Mcleod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Swift County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Barron County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County, Saint Croix County

Minnesota weather: Tornado watch issued ahead of evening storms

By and FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 5:59PM
Weather
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - Just a week or so after it felt like spring started, we're going to get a two-day preview of the dog days of summer. 

Much warmer temperatures and tropical-style humidity will arrive through the day Wednesday after some morning storms diminish in southern Minnesota. It's this surge of heat and humidity that will lead to storm chances late in the day Wednesday and Wednesday night, when a severe weather outbreak will be possible.

Wednesday evening weather: Strong storms expected

After a busy weather week already, another round of storms are set to move through Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro on Wednesday.

A tornado watch was issued Wednesday evening until midnight, ahead of storms. The watch includes most of southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

These storms could contain all severe weather elements, starting with very large hail and an isolated tornado threat, but then likely transitioning to gusty wind and heavy rain threat as storms become more numerous and gradually push eastward into Wisconsin overnight. 

Areas in the red box are included in the tornado watch on Wednesday. (FOX 9)

Because the atmosphere will be quite saturated with moisture, heavy rain rates look likely. Because of this, and the possibility of multiple rounds in some areas, flash flooding could be an issue with pockets of 2- or 3-inch-plus of rain possible. 

You can see that possibility in the image below.

The pockets of 1 to 3-plus inches of rain on Wednesday.  (FOX 9)

The overall location of the heavy rain on the image above is not set in stone — it's coming straight from a computer model. But notice the pockets of very heavy rain located here and there indicating the possibility of flash flooding in some spots. Exactly where those end up though is anyone's guess. #StaySkyAware

Wednesday's forecast: Hotter today with severe storms possible later this evening

Thursday will be another hot one with temps in the 90s.