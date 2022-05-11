More than 70k lose power during storms Wednesday

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Pepin County
22
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 9:58 PM CDT until WED 11:15 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Polk County
Flood Warning
until THU 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until THU 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
from WED 2:04 PM CDT until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until THU 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 9:48 PM CDT until WED 10:15 PM CDT, Freeborn County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:00 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Yellow Medicine County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 7:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Becker County, Clay County, Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Aitkin County, Crow Wing County
Tornado Watch
from WED 5:27 PM CDT until THU 12:00 AM CDT, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Tornado Watch
until THU 12:00 AM CDT, Chisago County, Dakota County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Rice County, Steele County, Waseca County, Washington County, Barron County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County, Saint Croix County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 8:58 PM CDT until THU 2:00 AM CDT, Pine County, Burnett County

More than 70k lose power during storms Wednesday

By FOX 9 staff
Published 
Updated 9:06PM
Xcel Energy Center
FOX 9

Live check-in from Bloomington from Courtney Godfrey

Courtney Godfrey was safe inside the FOX 9 storm chase vehicle as strong storms pushed into Bloomington, Minnesota.

(FOX 9) - Storms on Wednesday that brought strong winds and hail throughout much of Minnesota also knocked out power for many Xcel customers throughout the state.

Xcel Energy, which serves more than 3.7 million electric customers, is reporting more than 50,000 outages currently – primarily focused in the central Minnesota and Twin Cities region.

By county, Hennepin currently has the most customers affected with more than 45,000 reporting outages, followed by Blue Earth with more than 5,500 and Wright with more than 2,000.