More than 70k lose power during storms Wednesday

Storms on Wednesday that brought strong winds and hail throughout much of Minnesota also knocked out power for many Xcel customers throughout the state.

Xcel Energy, which serves more than 3.7 million electric customers, is reporting more than 50,000 outages currently – primarily focused in the central Minnesota and Twin Cities region.

By county, Hennepin currently has the most customers affected with more than 45,000 reporting outages, followed by Blue Earth with more than 5,500 and Wright with more than 2,000.