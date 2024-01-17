Stillwater's World Snow Sculpting Competition returns for 2024

The World Snow Sculpting Championship kicks off Wednesday in downtown Stillwater.

With sculpting beginning Wednesday and wrapping up at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20, there will be plenty of time to head to the riverside town for event festivities.

The event is sanctioned by the Association Internationale de Sculpture sur Neige et Glace based in Finland and will feature 12 teams from eight different countries.

The championship features teams from around the world, including Turkey, Ecuador, Finland, and Wales, trying to get the highest score possible on their 10-foot by 10-foot by 10-foot snow sculpture.

This week, crews from Afton Alps brought much-needed snow to the park hosting the championship. Volunteers loaded snow into cubes and created blocks that will soon be sculpted into world-class masterpieces by artists from across the globe.

The event is expected to draw 50,000 people or more to Stillwater's quaint downtown district. The festivities will take place in Stillwater's Lowell Park and will feature heated concession and hospitality tents from Friday through Saturday. A free shuttle service at Stillwater Motors will also be offered daily from Jan. 17-21 for guests to park and ride to downtown Stillwater.

Sculptures will be available for viewing after the event as long as the weather permits.