Stillwater prison on 'temporary lockdown', staff hospitalized

The Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater is on "temporary lockdown" after "several staff" were hospitalized, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC).

What we know

DOC officials said, as of noon on Thursday, the Stillwater prison is on temporary lockdown but did not provide further details about what prompted the lockdown.

Officials added that several staff members had been taken to the hospital "out of an abundance of caution" but did not say how many people were taken or the circumstances of the situation.

An investigation is underway as the facility remains on temporary lockdown.

What we don't know

DOC officials did not share details on how staff members were injured or how many went to the hospital.

It's unknown whether any inmates in the prison also needed medical attention.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.