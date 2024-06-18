Expand / Collapse search
Stillwater prison inmate ID’d following death in custody

Published  June 18, 2024 3:09pm CDT
An aerial view of the Minnesota Correction Facility – Stillwater, a close custody state prison for men that holds 1,600 inmates in seven different living areas. (FOX 9)

STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Stillwater prison inmate who died over the weekend, potentially from the use of synthetic drugs, has been identified by authorities.

Dalmario Smith, 22, was found unresponsive in his cell at 3:30 a.m. Correctional officers provided life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at 3:53 a.m., authorities said.

According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC), officials are investigating the possibility of the man's death being related to synthetic drug use due to "indicators" found in his cell.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy to determine the man's cause of death, officials said.

The DOC's Office of Special Investigations is currently looking into the incident.

"On behalf of the Minnesota Department of Corrections, I want to extend condolences to the young man’s family," said DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell. "If this death is determined to be drug-related, we will make every effort to determine who introduced and provided the substance for the purpose of pursuing prosecution to the fullest extent of the law."