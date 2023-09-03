Stilllwater prison placed on lockdown, according to the DOC

The Minnesota Department of Corrections says the facility in Stillwater is on emergency lockdown after approximately 100 inmates refused to return to their cells.

According to the DOC, all staff have been removed from the common areas of the facility. There are two officers inside the unit's "secure control area," those officers are in contact with command personnel.

At this time no injuries have been reports, according to DOC, and they say the situation is "stable."

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.