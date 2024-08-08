Steve Martin, Tim Walz impressions won’t be happening: Report

article

After Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was chosen to be the running mate of current Vice President Kamala Harris as she seeks the presidential nomination in November, an important question has circulated among pop culture – who will impersonate him on SNL?

While the answer isn’t known yet, we now know who it won’t be: Steve Martin.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels reached out to the alum actor on Wednesday to gauge his interest in playing the part.

Apparently there is none.

"I said, ‘Lorne, I’m not an impressionist. You need someone who can really nail the guy.’" Martin reportedly told Lorne in a phone call. "I was picked because I have gray hair and glasses."

A fair enough assessment, as Martin is more famously known for character parts such as playing King Tut and Georg Festrunk as part of "Two Wild & Crazy Guys" opposite Dan Aykroyd during his stretch on the show from seasons 2-5, spanning 1976-1980.

It’s previously been reported that Maya Rudolph will return to impersonate Kamala Harris – a role she has played in the past.