State Patrol seeking semitrailer that stopped before I-94 pileup

Minnesota State Patrol investigators are trying to identify a semitrailer that witnesses say stopped on I-94 before the 29-vehicle crash on I-94 in Monticello on Thursday morning.

Officials say the semitrailer had a white cab and trailer.

Witnesses told investigators the semi was stopped on I-94 near Wright County Road 18 in the flow of traffic. They said the driver might have been removing snow from the windshield.

The stop may have been a factor in starting the large pileup, according to officials. Nine people were injured in the crash. The highway was shut down for hours for cleanup.

State Patrol is hoping to learn the driver's name or the company of the semi. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Minnesota State Patrol St. Cloud District Office at (320)223-6666.