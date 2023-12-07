MN state flag design finalists on view at the Mall of America this weekend

article

If you’re curious to see the final designs for the new Minnesota State flag up close, you’ll be able to this weekend at the Mall of America.

The six designs will be on view, in flag form, in the Huntington Bank Rotunda during mall hours on both Saturday, Dec. 9, and Sunday, Dec. 10.

The State Emblems and Redesign Commission chose the final six designs. The new flag is expected to be chosen before Jan. 1, 2024.

The new state seal has already been selected.