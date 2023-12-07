Expand / Collapse search

MN state flag design finalists on view at the Mall of America this weekend

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Mall of America
FOX 9
The six finalists for Minnesotas new state flag. 

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - If you’re curious to see the final designs for the new Minnesota State flag up close, you’ll be able to this weekend at the Mall of America

The six designs will be on view, in flag form, in the Huntington Bank Rotunda during mall hours on both Saturday, Dec. 9, and Sunday, Dec. 10. 

The State Emblems and Redesign Commission chose the final six designs. The new flag is expected to be chosen before Jan. 1, 2024.

The new state seal has already been selected. 

Minnesota state seal stems from drawing

Minnesota’s new state seal has been decided, and it began from a drawing one dad did while drawing with his daughter. FOX 9’s Mary McGuire has the story.