A loon will be on Minnesota's new state seal

article

The new official Great Seal of the State of Minnesota will feature a loon.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission on Tuesday unanimously voted to move forward with design S224 as the basis for the new state seal. The commission may modify some aspects of the design, but it will feature a loon, a press release says.

The finalist for the new Minnesota state seal.

Here's how the seal designer describes the seal: "This emblem features the state bird in a pose that signifies pride and energy. The waves symbolize our abundance of lakes. The wild rice, our state grain, represents agriculture of today and of Native American tribes. The pine trees represent our forests and land. 19 stars fill the sky to represent MN as the 19th state to join the union after the original 13. The large North Star represents Minnesota. Elements from the previous seal are used: the circular shape, similar typography and radial pattern. This symbol represents the abundance of natural resources that are the foundation of the economy and vitality of Minnesota."

In addition to selecting a design for the Minnesota state seal, the commission also heard public testimony.

The commission will meet again on Tuesday, Dec. 12, to discuss design modifications of the seal. Commissioners will also continue the work to select the next Minnesota state flag from the six finalists, pictured below.

The commission says it will be adopting a new design for the official state seal and state flag design by Jan. 1, 2024.