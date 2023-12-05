WATCH LIVE: Minnesota flag, seal redesign committee takes public testimony

The State Emblems Redesign Commission is holding a meeting Tuesday morning in which members will hear public testimony on its choices for the new Minnesota state flag and seal.

Members of the State Emblems Redesign Commission (SERC) in late November each selected their top 25 choices from the hundreds of submissions and then narrowed it down further to the top six flags and five seals. The commission will be hosting a virtual meeting on Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. (watch it live in the player above) where testifiers will have two minutes to comment on emblem options.

The commission says it will be adopting a new design for the official state seal and state flag design by Jan. 1, 2024.