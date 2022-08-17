Stalled storms drop inches of rain on parts of Twin Cities metro

Parts of the north and east Twin Cities metro were hit hard on Wednesday by storms that dropped a lot of rain in a short period of time creating flash flooding.

The heavy rains stalled over areas like St. Paul and Inver Grove Heights in the east and Cambridge and Isanti in the north, dropping inches of rain in a brief period of time.

At Dayton's Bluff in St. Paul, the area saw just over three inches of rain in just a 90-minute window. In South St. Paul, there were measurements of 2.6 inches of rain.

In Inver Grove Heights, police say they had to assist at least two people who became trapped on top of their cars by the flash flooding in the area of 70th Street and Blaine Avenue.

Further north, Cambridge saw widespread flooding in the city that left some vehicles stranded and some lots flooded out.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ This flooding photo in Cambridge was shared by Johnny Sue Staley. (Johnny Sue Staley) From: Supplied

The Cambridge City Manager Evan Vogel says the city is dealing with power outages while they wait for the water levels to go down. Vogel says the city saw about four inches of rain in a short period of time. However, officials totals put the rainfall in Cambridge at a whopping five inches. Isanti also saw 3.6 inches.

While some parts saw plenty of flooding, others came out of the evening dry.

