Intense flooding in Cambridge after storm drops 5 inches of rain

A deluge dumped 5 inches of rain in Cambridge, Minnesota, Wednesday evening, causing flash flooding that went up to the windows of an SUV.

In the northern Twin Cities suburb, the heavy rain led to several stalled vehicles as floodwaters rose to waist-high in some areas.

"We had no issues getting to people," Evan Vogel, Cambridge city administrator, told FOX 9. "There were several stalled vehicles but we didn't have to make any vehicle rescues, most stayed in place until a tow truck was able to get on scene."

No injuries were reported and no one had to be rescued in Cambridge. However, in the southeastern Twin Cities suburb of Inver Grove Heights, police said two people had to be rescued from flash flooding there.