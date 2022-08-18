Minnesota rain totals: Rain soaked Twin Cities, more wet weather possible

After a deluge in some areas of the Twin Cities Wednesday night, more rain is possible on Thursday.

Today will be warm and humid again, with highs around 80 degrees, as things stay unsettled with pockets of heavy downpours possible at times.

The chance for rumbles of thunder will linger all day. However, there will be large lulls in the rain for individual areas - some may not see any rain for much of the day but when it rains, it'll pour.

Storms will linger into Friday, when the high will be cooler in the low- to mid-70s.

Rainfall totals

Several inches of rain fell in a matter of a few hours in some parts of the Twin Cities metro Wednesday night, causing flash flooding in Cambridge and other areas. A repeat of Wednesday is possible on Thursday, but not necessarily in the same spots.

Here's a look at rainfall totals from Wednesday's storm: