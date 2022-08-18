Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota rain totals: Rain soaked Twin Cities, more wet weather possible

By FOX 9 Staff
A soggy Thursday morning for some

Some Minnesotans are waking up to a wet Thursday after big rain totals soaked some isolated places throughout the state. Dry conditions return today with a little sun in the Twin Cities, but several clusters of storms are lurking off to the west and are slowly heading our direction. We'll see if they can hold together, but some rain in at least part of the metro is looking more likely before the morning is over.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a deluge in some areas of the Twin Cities Wednesday night, more rain is possible on Thursday.

Today will be warm and humid again, with highs around 80 degrees, as things stay unsettled with pockets of heavy downpours possible at times. 

The chance for rumbles of thunder will linger all day. However, there will be large lulls in the rain for individual areas - some may not see any rain for much of the day but when it rains, it'll pour. 

Storms will linger into Friday, when the high will be cooler in the low- to mid-70s. 

Rainfall totals

Several inches of rain fell in a matter of a few hours in some parts of the Twin Cities metro Wednesday night, causing flash flooding in Cambridge and other areas. A repeat of Wednesday is possible on Thursday, but not necessarily in the same spots.

Here's a look at rainfall totals from Wednesday's storm:

  • Cambridge: 5 inches
  • Battle Creek Regional Park: 4.3 inches
  • Isanti: 3.6 inches
  • South St. Paul: 2.64 inches
  • Maple Grove: 1.9 inches
  • Mora: 1.71 inches
  • St. Paul Regional Airport: 0.19 inches

Stalling storms drop inches of rain on parts of Twin Cities metro

Rain storms that moved through the metro stalled on certain parts of the Twin Cities, dropping inches of rain over the course of a short period of time. That led to some serious flooding.