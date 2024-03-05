St. Paul schools, teachers reach tentative agreement, averting strike

St. Paul Public Schools and St. Paul Federation of Educators have reached a tentative agreement on new contracts, averting a planned strike.

A press release from the district says they've reached a tentative agreement on new contracts for teachers, education assistants and school and community services personnel. This comes after months of negotiations and mediation over the weekend.

"As a district, we are committed to the important work of collaboration and coming together as one SPPS community," said SPPS Superintendent Joe Gothard. "Our staff, students, families and administrators all want Saint Paul Public Schools to be the best district it can be, and the only way we can do that is by working together."

The contract agreements still need to be approved by the St. Paul Federation of Educators and the St. Paul Public Schools Board of Education. Details of the tentative agreement haven't been released.

"Our union is glad to have had the chance to collaborate with our school board members and settle a fair contract that supports our students and respects and honors the professionalism of our educators," St. Paul Federation of Educators President Leah VanDassor said in a statement. "I firmly believe this is a pathway forward to grow that collaboration and make St. Paul the destination district it should be."