St. Paul city council moves forward with free childcare initiative, despite mayor’s veto

St. Paul voters will soon get to decide whether they want to pay more in taxes in order to ensure free childcare for kids five-years-old and younger.

The St. Paul City Council voted 5-2 Wednesday to override Mayor Melvin Carter’s veto of the initiative and let voters decide in November 2024.

Carter says he had "no other choice" but to veto the proposal, saying his team has gone over the numbers and can’t make the financials make sense. By his estimates, he says the council is trying to implement a $121 million program with $20 million in funding.

"Even if this does move forward, there is just no scenario in which the city can administer this program as it's currently framed," he said.

At a press conference Wednesday, Mayor Carter criticized the council for not putting out an implementation plan or detailed budget for the proposal.

"The most detailed budget any of us have ever seen in regard to this $120 million city proposal is written on my toddler’s whiteboard," said the mayor who used a toy easel to explain the veto.

When asked if he would support some form of free early childhood education down the road he said: "I would love to have a policy conversation, but the truth is this isn’t a debate over policy this is a debate over basic math."

Meanwhile, early childhood advocates have come out in support of the proposal. In a statement, Halla Henderson, Chair of the SPARK Education Board of Directors said: "Minnesota has some of the worst educational disparities in the country. Today, the City Council gave voters the ability to help change that at the ballot box next November. We are thankful they made this a priority for our families."