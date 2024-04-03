St. Paul schools approves contract for interim superintendent

article

The St. Paul Board of Education has selected its next interim superintendent as the district's current leader prepares to head back home.

The board approved the contract for former Roseville superintendent Dr. John Thein to take over the district in the interim. Dr. Thein is familiar with St. Paul Public Schools, having previously served as interim superintendent before Dr. Joe Gothard took over in 2017.

After seven years with St. Paul, Dr. Gothard accepted the superintendent gig with Madison Public Schools, the same district he attended as a child, and started his career.

At Wednesday's meeting, the St. Paul school board also moved up Dr. Gothard's departure date, allowing him to leave on May 17. Dr. Gothard was initially set to leave the district at the start of July.