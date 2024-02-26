St. Paul superintendent Joe Gothard chosen as next Madison superintendent

Dr. Joe Gothard, the leader of St. Paul Public Schools, has been chosen to become the next superintendent of the Madison, Wisconsin school district.

The Madison Metropolitan School District announced the decision on Monday and the Madison school board later approved Gothard's contract on Monday evening.

Dr. Gothard was announced as a finalist for the job last month. He attended school in Madison and began his education career in the Madison school district, where he served as a teacher, principal, and administrator before coming to Minnesota.

Gothard is set to start his new job in Madison on July 1. St. Paul's Board of Education says it has begun the process of finding a replacement for Gothard.

"I want to extend my sincere appreciation to the Saint Paul Public Schools community for all that you have taught me during my nearly seven years as superintendent. This district is incredible and has challenged me to be the best leader I can be, both in times of joy and times of great difficulty," Dr. Gothard said in a statement provided by St. Paul Public Schools. "As I make this transition, I will continue to devote my full attention to SPPS, our students, staff, and the work that needs to be done until my tenure ends."