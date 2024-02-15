St. Paul's Dr. Joe Gothard named National Superintendent of the Year

article

St. Paul Public Schools superintendent, Dr. Joe Gothard, was named the 2024 National Superintendent of the Year.

According to a press release Thursday, Dr. Gothard was awarded the honor by the American Association of School Administrators (AASA). A $10,000 college scholarship will be presented in the name of Dr. Gothard to a student from the high school he graduated from, or the school serving the same area.

Dr. Gothard was one of four finalists for the award. He became eligible for the award after he won the 2024 Minnesota Superintendent of the Year in Oct. 2023.

The Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Education, Willie Jett, said in a statement on the award, "Congratulations to Dr. Joe Gothard on being named the National Superintendent of the Year by the School Superintendents Association (AASA). During my career, I have had the opportunity to work closely with Superintendent Gothard and admire his hard work, community participation and student-centered focus. This well-deserved recognition is a testament to his passion for student achievement; and we applaud and thank him for his tireless work."

Dr. Gothard has been the superintendent at St. Paul Public Schools since 2017. Before that, he was superintendent of the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School district for four years.

Dr. Gothard has been named as one of the three finalists to become superintendent in Madison, Wisconsin. He came to Minnesota from Madison, where he was a teacher, principal, and administrator.