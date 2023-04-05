St. Paul Saints postpone home opener again, reschedule time and date

article

For the second time this season, the St. Paul Saints have rescheduled their home opener due to Mother Nature.

According to an announcement from the team, "Due to heavy winds, and a feels-like temperature in the mid-teens at first pitch, the Saints, in conjunction with the International League and Iowa Cubs, have postponed their second home opener."

The home opener was originally scheduled for Tuesday, April 4. The game was rescheduled for Wednesday, April 5. That game will be made up as part of a doubleheader when the I-Cubs return to CHS Field from June 6-11.

The Saints new home opener is now Thursday, April 6, at 3:07 p.m. against the Iowa Cubs. The April 6 game was originally scheduled for 6:37 p.m. but the Saints moved the game time up to 3:07 p.m. to take advantage of the sun and warmest time of the day, according to the team.