Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County
10
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Marshall County, Kittson County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Norman County, Wilkin County
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 3:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Polk County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, South Beltrami County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Mahnomen County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Douglas County, Stevens County, Todd County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 9:00 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore

St. Paul Saints postpone Opening Day, citing ‘Minnesota’ as the reason

By
Published 
Sports
FOX 9
article

St. Paul Saints (FOX 9)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - After the third snowiest winter in the history of Minnesota, fans of St. Paul Saints baseball probably saw the writing on the field – written in snow.

A recent storm over the weekend dropped nearly 9 inches of snow in St. Paul, leaving CHS Field covered and the St. Paul Saints announcing a postponement of Opening Day due to "… Minnesota."

The game was originally scheduled for April 4, but will instead be made up as part of a doubleheader on April 8 – Game 1 beginning at 1:07 p.m., and the second beginning approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first. Both will be seven innings, according to an announcement from the team.

The Saints' home opener will now be on Wednesday, April 5 at 6:37 p.m. against the Iowa Cubs.

An Opening Night hoodie sweatshirt giveaway will be moved to April 8, and fans can exchange their tickets for that, or any of the remaining 2023 regular season games.