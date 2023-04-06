St. Paul Saints kickoff season at home in unpleasant conditions

Fans were bundled up for a cold spring day in St. Paul as the Saints hosted their home opener.

The Saints had to postpone the opener twice this week, first pushing it from Monday to Wednesday due to snow, then to Thursday due to wind. The Saints shifted the time again on Thursday, moving it up to take advantage of the sun.

The conditions on Friday were less windy and not snowy, but certainly not much warmer, with temps in the 30s at CHS Field.

While not great weather, fans did get to enjoy a lot of offense, with the Iowa Cubs squeaking out a win over the Saints, 12-11.

The Twins are set to hold their home opener on Friday at Target Field.