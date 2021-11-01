St. Paul rent control ballot question approved

Voters in St. Paul approved a ballot question Tuesday to enact one of the strictest rent control measures in the nation.

The ballot question asked voters whether landlords should be prohibited from raising rents by more than 3% in a 12-month period, regardless of whether there is a change in occupancy. However, landlords could apply for an exemption. It was the only question on the ballot for St. Paul residents this year.

The ballot question comes in response to a nation-leading housing shortage in the Twin Cities, which has led to skyrocketing home prices and steep rent hikes. Voters in Minneapolis were asked a similar question about rent stabilization, although that proposal does not cap rent increases at a certain percentage like the St. Paul one.

City Question 1: Whether to adopt a residential rent stabilization ordinance

Should the City adopt the proposed Ordinance limiting rent increases? The Ordinance limits residential rent increases to no more than 3% in a 12-month period, regardless of whether there is a change of occupancy. The Ordinance also directs the City to create a process for landlords to request an exception to the 3% limit based on the right to a reasonable return on investment. A "yes" vote is a vote in favor of limiting rent increases. A "no" vote is a vote against limiting rent increases.