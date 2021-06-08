St. Paul Public Schools ends school year due to heat wave

St. Paul Public Schools says its school year is over due to a heat wave in the region and will not make students switch to distance learning.

The school year was scheduled to come to a close Friday, but St. Paul Public Schools truncated their calendar due to a Twin Cities heat wave expected to last through the week.

While they will not switch to distance learning to finish the curriculum, students will be able to turn in assignments. The buildings will be open this week and on Monday, June 14 so students can pick up and drop off those materials.

All graduation and athletics ceremonies will continue as scheduled, the district says.

In a release, the district said the following:

We are very sorry to have to end the school year in this way. We know how much students and staff look forward to this time of year. This is not how any of us wanted this school year to end. We know our families and staff have been through so much and appreciate all of your support this year.

Minneapolis Public Schools says 15 of its buildings shifted to distance learning this week due to the heat wave.