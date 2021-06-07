15 Minneapolis schools moving to distance learning this week amid heat wave

article

Minneapolis Public Schools says 15 of its schools will shift to distance learning this week due to forecasted high temperatures.

According to the district, the schools will move to distance learning between Tuesday, June 8 and Thursday, June 10 this week.

The affected schools are those without air conditioning. They are:

Anthony

Anwatin

Bryn Mawr

Field

Heritage

Hiawatha

Kenny

Kenwood

Lake Harriet Upper

Northrop

Olson

Pratt

Roosevelt

Sheridan

Windom

Minnesota has seen some record high temperatures in recent days and a heat advisory is in place through Thursday in the Minneapolis area.

The district says students at air-conditioned schools will remain in their current learning format.

Minneapolis Kids programs at non-air-conditioned sites will also be closed, but those students can participate at other locations if they provide their own transportation.

Friday is the last day of school for MPS, and the district anticipates being open to in-person learning that day.