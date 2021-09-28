St. Paul Port Authority to purchase building designated as backup morgue

Expand / Collapse search

A building that was a designated backup morgue when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit is now for sale.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Paul Port Authority’s board of commissioners approved the purchase of the warehouse Minnesota bought last year to serve as an overflow morgue during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The State of Minnesota purchased the former Bix Produce building on L’Orient Avenue in St. Paul for $5.5 million in May 2020. The building would have been capable of holding more than 5,000 bodies, but it was never needed. 

The Port Authority plans to acquire the property for $5.65 million and close by Nov. 30. 

After purchasing the building, the Port Authority has said it needs to determine job goals for the site and secure a buyer or partner who can deliver on economic development goals.