Minnesota buys former Bix Produce building in St. Paul to potentially store bodies

As Minnesota prepares for a peak in the COVID-19 pandemic, state emergency planners have made arrangements to help store bodies as existing mortuary facilities do not have the capacity to handle such a surge.

Officials said that based on modeling, the pandemic could add up to 1,000 deaths per week during the peak with half of all projected deaths occurring within a four to five-week period. The state's current private and public mortuary facilities do not have the capacity to handle such a surge.

In response, Minnesota finalized a purchase of the former Bix Produce building on L’Orient Avenue in St. Paul to potentially store bodies in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The purchase price was $5.475 million.

