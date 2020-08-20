St. Paul Police: Wednesday night homicide marks 21st of year, up 75% from 2019

Wednesday night marked St. Paul’s 21st homicide of the year, a 75 percent increase from the same time in 2019.

A St. Paul Police spokesperson said there were 12 homicides in 2019 by the same date last year.

“So, that’s a 75 percent increase, which is concerning,” said Sgt. Steve Linders.

Linders said the city has seen an increase in reports of shots fired by 130-135 percent.

“So we’re asking our community to step forward,” said Linders. “Step forward with us and help us put an end to this.”

Linders called 2019 a “tough year” as the city recorded 30 homicides, which was the most in many years.

Of those 30 homicides last year, 18 involved guns. Out of this year’s 21 homicides so far, 15 involved guns.

Across the Twin Cities metro, the city of Minneapolis already surpassed its 2019 homicide total this week with numbers 48 and 49, surpassing last year's total of 48.