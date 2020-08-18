Minneapolis surpasses 2019 homicide total after 2 separate deadly shootings Tuesday morning

Two people died in separate shootings in Minneapolis overnight. The deadly shootings were the city’s 48th and 49th homicides so far this year, surpassing the 48 homicides reported in all of 2019.

SNELLING AVENUE SHOOTING

One person died after a shooting in the Hiawatha neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a call of shots fired at the intersection of Snelling Avenue and East 45th Street at 12:23 a.m.

A man died at the hospital after a shooting at the intersection of Snelling Avenue and East 45th Street overnight.

Troopers saw a car speeding away from the scene. They pulled the car over and found a man in the passenger seat with gunshot wounds.

Troopers called an ambulance and the victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Condition, where he later died.

Investigators are questioning the driver, but no suspects are in custody. The shooting remains under investigation.

WINDOM HOMICIDE

Police are also investigating a homicide at an apartment building at 59th Street and Nicollet Avenue in the Windom neighborhood.

Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide at an apartment near Nicollet Avenue and 59th Street. (FOX 9)

Police were called to the area at 6:22 a.m. on a report of a man down. When they arrived, they found a man already dead, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers began to interview people who were in the area at the time of the 911 call.

Elder said they do not believe the shooting took place at the apartment building.

“At this time, what precipitated this shooting is unclear and we’re unclear where this shooting took place so we will be conducting a homicide investigation,” Elder said.

No one is custody. The shooting remains under investigation.