St. Paul police investigating after woman killed Wednesday night

A woman was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound in St. Paul Wednesday night.

Police say a call came in around 8:45 p.m. that a person had been shot on the 1100 block of Bush Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a woman lying in the backyard of a home, unconscious and not breathing. They also located some people inside the home, including children.

Officers attempted to render aid to the victim, as did responding medics from the St. Paul Fire Department, but they pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The investigation in ongoing and no arrests have been made.