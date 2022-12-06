St. Paul Police searching for suspect after man found shot dead

The St. Paul Police Department says it is looking suspect they believe shot and killed a man Tuesday evening.

Police say officers responded to a report of a man down on the 1500 block of Jessamine Lane. When police arrived on the scene, officers located a victim unconscious and not breathing.

Fire medics responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

Police say the investigation is ongoing as they try and find witnesses or any possible surveillance video.

As of Tuesday morning, no arrests have been made.